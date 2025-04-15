Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Vendarazski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$20,000
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,665
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,665
Properties features in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
