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Houses with garden for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Lot 9615. House for sale in Pozhezhin. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the phot…
$9,500
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