Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Object Code 24225: Our Buyers do not pay commission to the agency!We work with loans, family…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go