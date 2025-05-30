Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vielikalucki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vielikalucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Rusino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rusino, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
2-bedroom apartment in ag. Rusino! * 2 et. / 5-et. brick house;* 1972 built;* Area: total - …
$14,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vielikalucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go