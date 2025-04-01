Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viazynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern, ecological house in a picturesque agro -town Vyazin.   Vodody -Gorodogogo -c…
$191,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes