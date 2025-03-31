Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Viarchovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viarchovicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, Verkhovichi, Sovetskaya St., 1947, 1/2 timber, 60.6 / 60.6 / 38.3 / 6.9, s…
$13,900
Properties features in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

