Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale garden house 100 m from Lake Losvido in ST "Tulip 2". The house is brick. Level 2. …
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes