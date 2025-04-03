Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
For sale capital foundation 9.25 x 14.25 in Mariampol on a plot of 24.84 acres. Canned. Urge…
$4,500
House in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale garden house 100 m from Lake Losvido in ST "Tulip 2". The house is brick. Level 2. …
$21,000
House in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Area:The total area of the plot is 2.87 hectares.Infrastructure:At a high level, land works …
$285,000
Properties features in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

