Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Varonauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Varonauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Varony, Belarus
Cottage
Varony, Belarus
Area 210 m²
An unfinished canned capital structure is sold in the Crows. The entrance is asphalt. Separa…
$56,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Varonauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go