Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Residential
  5. Garden

Residential properties with garden for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

;
Rakauski sielski Saviet
48
Piarsajski sielski Saviet
8
Valozynski sielski Saviet
9
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet
5
Show more
14 properties total found
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
For sale a cozy 3-level cottage in a pine forest. CT "Mostovik", Volozhinsky district, Rakov…
$70,811
Leave a request
Cottage in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Only 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road is sold 3-level dacha in / t Dubrava-Mapid, Volozhinsky…
$13,209
Leave a request
OkeaskOkeask
House in Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a new house from Brus 240 mm in the picturesque town of Boyarshchyna. The house was…
$16,873
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
The cottage in the S/T "Istok-Svyaz" is a picturesque place for rest with the whole family. …
$16,632
Leave a request
House in Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Cozy garden house for sale in ST "Kupalinka-1981"! Molodechno direction, 32 km from MKAD, Vo…
$27,548
Leave a request
TekceTekce
in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Half-house with repairs, furniture and a cozy plot ❤️Spacious house with gas heating, boiler…
$36,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
House for sale in ST "Magistral-Gas" - with repair, bath and dream plot!Ideal for both rest …
$121,900
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Capital house renovated in ag. Rakov, 29 km from Minsk Address: Volozhensky R-N, ah. Rakov, …
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 38 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the village "Krinitsa-Health" Vol…
$26,860
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review on request.Mi…
$73,252
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the garden partnership ST "Tulpan", house 23, Krinitsa, Mol…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Log house, 82.3 m2 in Volozhin ❤️ Cozy single-level log house 82.3 m2 with three rooms, stov…
$22,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale is a 2-storey garden house with a land plot in the S/T "Builder-59", not far from A…
$13,206
Leave a request

Property types in Valozhyn District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Valozhyn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go