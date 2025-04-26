Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Visneuski selski Savet
3
7 properties total found
Shop 95 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
We will sell or rent with the right of purchase! ❤️ You can start your business tomorrow! Ad…
$69,900
Commercial property 1 203 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 203 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a former children's health camp "Parus" in an ecologically clean place 30 km fro…
Price on request
Commercial property 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
Restaurant 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
Commercial property 1 200 m² in Dory, Belarus
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Dory, Belarus
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A recreation center is sold - a ready -made investment project in a picturesque location nea…
$790,000
Shop 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
Manufacture 63 m² in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 63 m²
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you ever dreamed of having your own business in your own land?? For there to be a reser…
$450,000
