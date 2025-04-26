Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

сommercial property
7
2 properties total found
Shop 95 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
We will sell or rent with the right of purchase! ❤️ You can start your business tomorrow! Ad…
$69,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
