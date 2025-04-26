Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Apartment in Rakaw, Belarus
Apartment
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 75 m²
I'll sell the house, ag. Rakov, Volozhinsky district, Rakovskoye, for example, 24 km from MK…
$74,900
$74,900
2 room apartment in Ivyanets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ivyanets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale neat and cozy apartment in a blocked house in the center of the urban village of Iv…
$27,500
$27,500
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, agrotown …
$40,100
$40,100
4 room apartment in Rakaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Rakaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment (half house) in ag. Rakov (Rakovsky direction 26 km. from MKAD). The tota…
$74,900
$74,900
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a pine forest! ❤️ Do you want to fulfill your dream of owning an ap…
$31,000
$31,000
4 room apartment in Valozhyn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Valozhyn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 4-room apartment for a large and friendly family in Volozhin.ooh Chapaeva, 55. The …
$38,800
$38,800
Apartment in Vyganicy, Belarus
Apartment
Vyganicy, Belarus
Area 25 m²
For sale an apartment in a blocked residential building 30 km from MKAD, Rakovskoye ( Grodno…
$17,000
$17,000

