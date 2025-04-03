Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place, fully ready for year-round living. Qualitative…
$36,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes