Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uvaravicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Uvaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Uvaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uvaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
For sale cottage with a house in Buda - Koshelevsky district, garden partnership "Osobino" 3…
$1,191
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uvaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go