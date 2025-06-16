Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Usochabudski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Usochabudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Usochabudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usochabudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
In the village of Olkhovoe (Dobrushsky district, Usokho-Budsky S / s) a strong capital well-…
$6,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Usochabudski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go