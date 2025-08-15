Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Urycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a village log house with a total area of 45.6 square meters on a plot of 25 acres i…
$14,500
