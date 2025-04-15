Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Urechcha
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Urechcha, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Urechcha, Belarus
House
Urechcha, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Main characteristics:Location: Located in a quiet and green area, away from the bustle of th…
$25,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes