Residential properties for sale in Urechcha, Belarus

2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-bedroom apartment in Gp. Urechye (military town) of the Luban district.The total …
$6,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Main characteristics:Location: The apartment is located in the picturesque and cozy village …
$12,990
Leave a request
House in Urechcha, Belarus
House
Urechcha, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Main characteristics:Location: Located in a quiet and green area, away from the bustle of th…
$25,990
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is offered 3-room apartment in Gp. Urekje Lubansky district, on the street Forest. …
$13,500
Leave a request
