Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
For sale a cozy three-storey cottage in a picturesque place at the address: Vitebsk region, …
$5,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tolochinskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes