Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Tevelski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2018 1 floor General.SNB - 71.6 sq.m., general. - 60.2 …
$47,000
Leave a request
House in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Sale of an agroecotourism facility in the Kobrin district, Tevelsky s/s 193261Agrousadba in …
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes