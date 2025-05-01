Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Telminski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
