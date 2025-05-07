Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Swislatsch
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Swislatsch, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Swislatsch, Belarus
2 room apartment
Swislatsch, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 2-room carpenter in the panel house 1984, Good transport links with Minsk (every 15…
$34,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Swislatsch, Belarus
3 room apartment
Swislatsch, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque area!We offer to your attention a bright and spacio…
$61,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go