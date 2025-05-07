Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svislacki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
House for a large family - Spacious hall- 3 large bedrooms and 1 study- 2 levels and ground …
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go