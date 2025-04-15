Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svir
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Svir, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Svir, Belarus
House
Svir, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A plot of land for sale in Gp. Svir, on the street Soviet, 58.The plot of 12 acres in the ri…
$4,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale unique Manor for sale! Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village. Nationa…
$420,000
Leave a request
House in Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale unique Manor for sale!  Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village.   Nati…
$420,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir