Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svabski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 734 m²
Investment in comfort and stable income ❤️ Cottage with communications and foundation for a …
$80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 734 m²
Three-level premium cottage ❤️ Unique three-level cottage for country life and profitable bu…
$900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go