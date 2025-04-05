Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Suchopalski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Suchopal, Belarus
House
Suchopal, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A box of an apartment building in Pruzhansky district. 2024 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - …
$120,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Suchopalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes