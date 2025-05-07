Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 311 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy. …
$90,000
3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 220 m²
A new house for sale under a clean finish with a garage and sauna. Distance from MKAD 68 km.…
$59,900
