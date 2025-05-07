Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stowbtsy
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Stowbtsy, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 3 487 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Manufacture 3 487 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 3 487 m²
Floor 2/2
The base is sold at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsi, st. Septembe…
$305,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go