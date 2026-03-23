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Сommercial property in Stowbtsy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 3 487 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Commercial property 3 487 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 3 487 m²
Sale of buildingsAddress: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy, 17 September street…
$187,000
VAT
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Shop 66 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a new detached building in Stolbtsy. Plot 4 acres.Blapgostroynaya territory.Part of …
$34,000
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