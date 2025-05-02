Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stowbtsy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Rubazevicki selski Savet
9
Zaamnauski selski Savet
8
Stowbtsy
3
Nalibacki selski Savet
3
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go