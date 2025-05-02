Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Staryya Darohi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Staryya Darohi, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Staryya Darohi, Belarus
1 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of a 1-room apartment in the city of Old Roads, on the street. Army, 1. The apartment i…
$17,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go