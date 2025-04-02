Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Staryya Darohi District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

House in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A brick house with gas heating in the city of old roads is sold. central water supply, PVC…
$28,000
