Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Staradarozski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Brick house with gas heating is for sale in Old Roads. Central water supply, PVC windows, h…
$28,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Staradarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes