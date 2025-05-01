Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stankauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
4
1 property total found
Shop 46 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
For sale in the center of d. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky District ( 27 km from MKAD ) administrativ…
$9,500
