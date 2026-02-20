Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stanislavouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go