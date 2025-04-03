Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stanislavovskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Stanislavovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Stanislavovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Properties features in Stanislavovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
