Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stalovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 131 m² in Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
Commercial property 131 m²
Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
A garage block is sold -
$30,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 881 m² in Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
Commercial property 881 m²
Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
Rooms 32
Area 881 m²
Number of floors 2
The administrative building is sold -
$180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes