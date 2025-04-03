Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smolyanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Smolyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Smoliani, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smoliani, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment of 48 sq.m. (paspashona) in a quiet urban district, not …
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Smolyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes