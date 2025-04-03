Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smolyanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Smoliani, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smoliani, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment of 48 sq.m. (paspashona) in a quiet urban district, not …
$15,000
