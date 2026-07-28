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Residential properties with garden for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Smilavichy
5
3 properties total found
in Smilavichy, Belarus
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale half the house in Smilovichi, Mogilev direction. At the moment, the house is under …
$23,058
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Cottage in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 339 m²
Modern cottage 2001 with a plot of 28 acres ❤️ Spacious two-level cottage for 6 rooms with f…
$188,787
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
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House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
A wooden house is for sale in GP. Smilovichi, Mogilev direction, 23 km. from MKAD.Your well,…
$35,037
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Property types in Smilavicki sielski Saviet

houses

Properties features in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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