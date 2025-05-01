Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached warehouse with its own territory!Fenced area of ​​1.78 hectares, you can…
$183,000
