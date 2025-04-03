Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Sale of a residential complex in Braslav district on the banks of the river Druyka. The land…
$890,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes