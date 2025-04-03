Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 bedroom house in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk reg…
$84,000
House in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
This is an exclusive sale of the estate on the shore of Lake Nespish in the village of Monas…
$99,000
Cottage in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Sale of a residential complex in Braslav district on the banks of the river Druyka. The land…
$890,000
House in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
In the picturesque village of the Monastery, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk …
$77,000
3 bedroom house in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Monastery, located in the Braslavsky district of the Vitebsk r…
$77,000
House in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk region…
$84,000
