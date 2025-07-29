Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tuholica, Belarus
1 room apartment
Tuholica, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in Gp. Tugolitsa at 60 years of October, 32A.The apartment of 3…
$13,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tuholica, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Tuholica, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in Gp. Tugolitsa at 60 years of October, 32A.The apartment of 3…
$13,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go