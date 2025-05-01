Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sinauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sinauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Sinauka, Belarus
House
Sinauka, Belarus
Area 77 m²
One-storey house for sale, fully suitable for living. Smooth and well-groomed area, a fence …
$20,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sinauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go