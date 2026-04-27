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Townhouses for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Townhouse in Sienica, Belarus
Townhouse
Sienica, Belarus
On sale is a unique, spacious townhouse in A.G. Senitsa with high-level repairs, well-though…
$405,000
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