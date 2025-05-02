Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Senicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 55 m² in Atolina, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Atolina, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space for sale in ag. Atolino 55.3 sq.m.! Minsk district, Brest direction! House - sa…
$37,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 748 m² in Pryluki, Belarus
Commercial property 748 m²
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 748 m²
Number of floors 4
An estate with a unique charisma near Minsk! ❤️ 2-storey mansion with unique architecture on…
$249,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go