Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Semezauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Semezauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 855 m² in Semezava, Belarus
Commercial property 855 m²
Semezava, Belarus
Area 855 m²
Number of floors 2
A commercial is sold in the Kopyl region, in ag. Semezhevo, in the center of the village of …
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go