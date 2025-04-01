Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Shchuchyn, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Shchuchin. 15-20 minutes walk to the city center. The house has gas heatin…
$13,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
4 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is the isolated part of the residential building in Schuchin on the street. Lenin, d…
$59,000
Leave a request
